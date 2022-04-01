Diane Reis of Bowlus Wins Dream Getaway #60
Congratulations to Diane Reis of Bowlus -- the winner of Dream Getaway #60! We called Diane this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Diane to decide where she wants to go.
Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.
Win Cash, Up to $10,000 Starting Monday!
Now we're hitting the pause button Dream Getaways to give you a chance to win cold, hard cash with the 98.1 Double Dollars. Starting Monday, you could win up to $10,000 cash!
- Listen to us weekdays through April 29th for your hourly Double Dollars code words from 8:20 am to 5:20 pm.
- When you hear a code word, enter it online.
- Download our mobile app (App Store or Google Play), and opt in for 'Contest Alerts' to get a daily code reminders. You can enter your codes on the app too.
The more code words you enter, the better chance you will have to cash in for up to $10,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.
Good luck from all of us here at 98.1 Minnesota's New Country!
