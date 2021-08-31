The Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis, Minnesota has a lot to celebrate this week. One of their owners and bakers has just announced that she will be competing in the upcoming season of Halloween Baking Championship on the Food Network. They shared the good news in a post to Facebook:

GUESS WHAT?! We’ve been holding out on you…. with this secret! WATCH MEGAN COMPETE ON THIS SEASON OF HALLOWEEN BAKING CHANPIONSHIP!!!!! The first episode airs in exactly two weeks! Tune in and cheer on your home state & Thirsty Whale Bakery on Food Network!

Megan Baker is one of seven contestants vying for the top prize of $25,000.

Megan owns the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis with her husband Kyle and has won multiple categories in the National Cake Decorating Championship. She is more than qualified for this run on Food Network. Megan and Kyle have previous TV experience, a couple of years ago they won a national title from a competition on the Travel Channel.

Halloween Baking Championship is hosted and judged by Carla Hall, Zac Young, and Stephanie Boswell. This will be the seventh season of the hit show, and it will premiere on September 13th at 8 pm on the Food Network.

