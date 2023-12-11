Usually we hear about Toys for Tots at this time of year, and this is really no different... other than the name. The idea is the same...make sure that every child has something under the tree this Christmas. Both events are awesome, but this one adds some fitness to the event too!

This time, it's fun for everyone! Pickleball has been taking over people's fitness aspirations for a while now. At first, people were thinking that it was only for the elderly. Recently, however, this craze has gotten people of all ages interested in the game that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong (table tennis). And you use a paddle instead of a racquet.

If you have been playing pickleball for awhile, or if you are interested in trying it out - this is good for everyone.

It's the St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Northern Paddles Pickleball Club's Pickleball toy drive. With the idea of "Bring a Toy, Spread Some Joy"!

From the Press Release:

WHITNEY RECREATION CENTER SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2023 OPEN PLAY 8 AM-12 PM ENTRY FEE: NEW, UNWRAPPED TOY OR CASH/CHECK DONATION CHECKS PAYABLE TO: SALVATION ARMY. DONATIONS TO BENEFIT THE SALVATION ARMY'S ANGEL TREE PROGRAM

This is something that everyone can get involved with, and have a great time helping people in need during the holiday season. Plus, you can have a great time playing Pickleball. Might as well jump in on this craze, and get a fun workout in. Win -Win!

