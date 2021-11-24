Is This the Most Beautiful Airbnb Cabin in Minnesota? [PHOTOS]

In October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota.

The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views of Lake Superior out the front windows, from the spacious deck, and through the sleeping loft skylight. The stars are pretty amazing from that spot too.

A short drive from a handful of Minnesota's waterfall-loaded North Shore state parks like Cascade River, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and Judge C.R. Magney -- the property is also a short hop to Grand Marais, Grand Portage, and the Gunflint Trail. Grand Marais is often listed among the Top Small Towns in America, featuring great outdoor recreation, shopping, bars & restaurants, and more. (When it comes to great eats, we cannot recommend the Angry Trout Cafe highly enough.)

The number-one question that Amie and I have been asked since returning from our adventure is, "...after seeing everything about the cabin online, did it meet your expectations once you got there?" Our answer was, "no...it was even better!"

Agua Norte Guest Reviews

We had an amazing time staying at Agua Norte. Simone and Andrew were very accommodating, and the cabin was so clean, cute and cozy. - Stephanie The cabin is cozy, sparkling clean, and has an amazing location and views. We'll definitely be back! - Emilio What an incredible place to stay in Grand Marais. Simone and Andrew are such wonderful hosts and have created a space that promotes peace and relaxation. - Rachel

Ten stars from Amie and I. My guess is that a property this amazing books up quickly, so check availability here and book your escape. (You can thank me later.) 😍

Minnesota North Shore Airbnb Waits For You

