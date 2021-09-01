Is There a Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair? (Hell Yeah!)
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of).
The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original corn dogs." (Whaaaaaat?)
Neel is an NY based foodie (from Hyderabad, India), whose in-laws are from Minnesota. He fell in love with the Minnesota State Fair in 2011 -- and adds to the great debate in this video.
The secret batter recipe of the state fair 'Pronto Pups' is said to contain corn meal, wheat flour, and rice flour (which qualifies these pronto pups as corn dogs).
So if a pronto pup can be a corn dog, can a corn dog be a pronto pup? I guess the bigger question is: ketchup or mustard?
If I could only have one food at the Minnesota State Fair for the rest of my life, it would be a batter-dipped hot dog on a stick from of of the many official 'Pronto Pup' stands on the fairgrounds. No new food will ever be able to pull me away from grabbing several Pronto Pups each year.
And my personal answer to the ketchup or mustard question: There's nothing like using the paint brush at the 'Pronto Pup' booths to apply a nice even coating of delicious, golden mustard.
We all missed the fair last year, so don't let this one slip through your fingers. The 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together runs through Monday, September 6th.
