Is The Best Pie In Central Minnesota Really Found Here In Bowlus?

A TRAILSIDE FIND

If you are looking for an awesome place to visit here in Minnesota, this may be a location you want to add to your list of summer stops that are just a little ways off the beaten path.

JORDIE'S TRAILSIDE CAFE IN BOWLUS

Have you ever heard of Jordie's Trailside Cafe? Jordie's Trailside Cafe is located on the Soo Line Bicycle Trail in Bowlus, Minnesota.

MOTHER DAUGHTER TEAM

Jordie's was created by a Mother and daughter, Jordie and Sonya Stay. Their cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and you would be crazy to not stay for a delicious slice of pie. Do they have the best pie in Bowlus? Maybe I should ask Prudence from Bowlus. (If you know Comedian Jason Schommer, You'll get that reference). They offer a variety of different pies, which vary from day to day.

Watch a video to get a glimpse at this quaint tiny cafe below.

Jordie's Trailside Cafe in Bowlus is located at 105 1st Avenue South. People from all over the United States have stopped by this quaint little cafe and left some pretty great reviews. Here are some of the things people had to say about Jordie's.

Mark F. from Fullerton, California, left Jordie's Trailside Cafe a 5-star review and said, "I loved this place. Ate one of the best BLT sandwiches I've ever had. I was with the whole family and they enjoyed their food as well. Jordie's is a super cute place with old-timey candy and Knick knacks for sale as well. I rode my bike 73 miles along the Central Lakes, Wobegon, and this place is right off the Soo Line Trail. If the weather is nice, eat out on the back patio area."

Jessica F. from Norwood Young America, Minnesota gave it a 4-star rating and had this to say: "Such a unique place! Me and my husband were looking for a "non-chain" restaurant on our way home from up north and stopped in on chance. We were in the mood for something light and the sandwiches were perfect. BLT was huge and the shoestring fries were good! Plus, you can buy local arts/crafts hanging around while you wait.'"

Tina B. from Minneapolis, Minnesota gave Jordie's a 5-star rating and said:

"What a find! I was on my way to Little Falls and decided to take time to venture off the highway to find a bite to eat. In the tiny town of Bowlus, I found a real treasure. Delicious food, beautiful grounds outside, fun eclectic decor inside, and great service. I had the BLT. It came on grilled ciabatta bread, with a side of skinny fries (in between regular fries and shoestring potatoes). So yummy!"

If these reviews don't convince you to try Jordie's Trailside Cafe, I don't know what will. Have a great adventure and let us know what you think.

