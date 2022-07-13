Is It Okay To Charge My Sons For Rent In St. Cloud?

MOM MAKES A DEAL

My three sons are now all adults, and as a single Mom, I would LOVE it if they all lived with me for as long as they want. I made a deal with my kids that if they went to college here in St. Cloud, I would pay for their food, insurance, and everything until they graduated. Then I asked that they get a full-time job after they graduate. For each of them, they have ONE full year that they can save their money, and I will continue to pay all the bills, except for their gas. I also helped them get vehicles.

SAVE YOUR MONEY

If they decided they didn't want to go to college, then I asked them to get a full-time job, and they still get one full year where they don't have to pay for anything.

I have ONE son that just finished college, so now he's the last one that has a full year, (until about next April or May), to save as much money as he can. After that, he needs to chip in on the bills.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

How do you feel about that? I treat them like housemates now. They all pitch in, paying their portion of the house payment equally, car insurance, electric, groceries, etc. We share it all. Plus they each get an opportunity to get ahead of the game; save their money and have something set aside if they decide they want to move out on their own, or just have a nice nest egg.

Some people think that I need to ask them to leave and find their own place. I figure that will come in time. There are no people that I would rather share space with than my great sons. It also really helps me with MY savings, and we each pitch in with yard care, cleaning, and all the rest.

As far as I'm concerned, I don't need any more privacy than I have, and as long as we can all live peacefully together, I'd rather have all of us sharing space, and saving money, especially in an economy where money doesn't go too far.

What do you think? Do you think kids need to leave the nest immediately after they graduate? Before? Send us an App Chat message and share your thoughts.

