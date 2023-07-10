Iowa Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A man from Iowa was hurt when the pickup he was driving crashed on Highway 10 near Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after noon on Sunday.

Gary Taylor of Kensett, Iowa was going west on Highway 10 just north of Royalton when the pickup he was driving went into the median.

Taylor was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

