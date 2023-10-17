Injuries in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sherburne County just south of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 52nd Street Southeast in Haven Township.

A car driven by 23-year-old Shelby George of Becker was going east on the highway while a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Ralph Theisen of Sauk Rapids was going east on 52 Street when they collided.

George was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 26-year-old Marquez Evenson of Becker, was hurt but not transported to the hospital.

Theisen was not hurt.

