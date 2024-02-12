Improvements Approved At Becker’s Pebble Creek Golf Club

BECKER (WJON News) - A number of improvements are on the way to the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

At last week’s city council meeting, the approval was given to replace some of the large group seating at the golf club.

Josh Kuha, the Rec and Leisure Assistant Director for the Pebble Creek Golf Club submitted a request for 225 chairs for large group seating. He said the large event seating has been used very frequently since they were purchased in 2018 and is beginning to show signs of disrepair. As part of the purchase, staff would select 125 of the best chairs and move them to the Becker Community Center and then sell, donate, or auction the remaining chairs from both facilities.

In addition, the club would order 20 indoor/outdoor dining tables to replace the current tables used on the patio.

The total cost for the chairs and tables is expected to be about $14,000.

In a separate proposal, A number of new kitchen appliances have been approved to replace current equipment or increase the capacity of the golf club's kitchen. Included in the proposal:

A 60-inch countertop griddle. It will replace the 48-inch griddle that has developed hotspots and is in need of repair.

A 50-gallon floor fryer.

A meat slicer

A “Salamander Fryer”. This equipment will enhance the outcome of several dishes. It toasts bread and melts cheeses at a very efficient rate.

A 10-burner stove with dual ovens. The current oven has six burners, and one of the ovens doesn’t work.

A Vitro Fry Filter. The machine filters used cooking oil, and expanded the time needed between replacements. On an ongoing basis, the equipment has the ability to save $7,000 to $9,000 per year.

The equipment purchase is expected to cost $12,000. In addition, updates to the fire suppression system were approved.

There was no word on when the new equipment will be installed.

