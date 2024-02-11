Four People Hurt In Crash Near Princeton
GLEDDORADO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash near Princeton on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Timothy Ruettimann of Mora was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries when the SUV he was driving collided with another car.
The state patrol says Ruettimann's car was going North on County Road 7 at about 1:30 p.m. when it collided in the intersection of Highway 95 with an SUV driven by 42-year-old Angela Hutera of St. Cloud that was going East.
Hutera and two children in her car, 3-year-old Colten Spies of St. Cloud and 8-year-old Mason Stryzck of St. Cloud were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
