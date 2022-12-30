Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.

Schmitt says in northern Minnesota lakes trucks are now driving onto lakes and he's comfortable driving an ATV and/or side by side on the ice in Central Minnesota. Schmitt explains that ice fishing participation will really pick up now that more transportation on lakes is now possible.

The next step in finding fish. Schmitt says shoreline structures and weed lines are great places to find fish. He explains fish are starting to move onto mud flats and gravel bottoms. Schmitt says look for green weeds to find walleyes and panfish. He says crappies are really starting to bite as well and he attributes that to more people fishing and better lake accessibility.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.