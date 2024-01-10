Ice Castles in Maple Grove Announces Opening Date
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- Our colder weather has a silver lining, the Ice Castles in Maple Grove have announced an opening date.
Organizers say they'll open for the season on Wednesday, January 24th at 5:00 p.m.
The attraction originally anticipated an opening date of January 13th, but an unseasonably warm December pushed back the event's plans.
Ice artists are now working around the clock to get the attraction in Maple Grove ready.
Ice Castles has three other locations in Colorado, Utah, and New Hampshire and two Winter Realms locations in New York and Wisconsin.
Last week the Ice Palace in Delano announced their opening date will be on Thursday, January 25th.
The forecast is calling for high temperatures to stay well below the freezing mark every day from now through the opening date for both ice attractions.
