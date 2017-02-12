Huskies Win On The Road

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Team (18-11 14-6) wins 96-91 in double overtime at Minot State (12-14 8-12).

For the second straight night sophomore Gage Davis went for over 30 points fishing with 34 points. Davis, known more for his scoring, also had 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Minot State took the lead into the half up eight, but after the break the Huskies found their rhythm. SCSU nearly shot 50 percent from the 3-point line going 11-23.

Once the game went to overtime it was a back and forth affair until Davis hit a three late in double overtime.

SCSU return home next weekend for games against MSU-Moorhead and Northern State.

The SCSU Women's Basketball Team (11-13 9-11 NSIC) played before the men at Minot State. The Huskies won 76-69.

The women's team was led by Senior Betsy MacDonald and her 32 points. MacDonald shot 13 three-pointers and made eight of them.

The Huskies got out to a slow start and found themselves down 11-2 early in the first. Before the game got out of hand the Huskies went on a run and tied the game at 25.

After a back and forth game the Huskies went on a 9-0 run and never looked back.

The Women also return home next weekend and play MSU-Moorhead and Northern State.