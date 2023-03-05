Huskies Rally to Beat Bulldogs, Lumberjacks Prep for Playoffs

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came from behind to beat Duluth in their regular-season finale, the St. Cloud State softball team swept their doubleheader at the Spring Games, the Granite City Lumberjacks pulled off an OT win to end the regular season, the St. Cloud Norsemen earned a big divisional win at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a win in Sacramento, and the Minnesota Wild blanked the Flames Saturday, while the Minnesota Twins fell to Atlanta in Spring Training. On Sunday, the Gopher men's basketball team will write the final chapter of their season when they host Wisconsin.

RECAPS:

- The no. 6 SCSU men's hockey team came from behind to beat UMD 4-3 and earn the series split in their final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period. The Huskies closed the gap to 3-2 in the second and tied it up in the third to send the game to overtime. St. Cloud scored the only goal in the extra period and skated away with the win. Veeti Miettinen led all scorers with two goals for SCSU. Dominic Basse made 20 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Huskies improve to 20-11-3 and will host Duluth, now 15-18-1, in the NCHC Quarterfinals. SCSU went 1-3 against UMD this season. The best-of-three series starts Friday night at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The SCSU softball team won both of their games in Saturday's Spring Games doubleheader. The Huskies shut out Glenville State 6-0 in game one. Raven Vanden Langenberg led the team with three RBIs. Lauren Kirchberg and Justyce Porter combined for four strikeouts and allowed four hits on the mound for SCSU. The Huskies beat Saint Anselm 6-1 in game two. SCSU held a 3-0 lead before giving up the first run to the Hawks in the bottom of the sixth. Maggie Fitzgerald had two RBIs for St. Cloud. Trinity Junker threw eight strikeouts and allowed five hits and one run. The Huskies improve to 7-7 and will close out the weekend with another doubleheader on Sunday. Game one is a matchup against Grand Valley State at 11:30 a.m. followed by a game against Saginaw Valley State at 4:30 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks beat the Loons 4-3 to sweep the contests in their final weekend of the regular season. Granite City took a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the Loons were not going down without a fight. MNL netted two to take the lead away 2-1. The Lumberjacks tied it up 2-2 late in the middle period. In the third, the Jacks took the lead back 3-2, but the Loons hit one more to send it to overtime. In the extra period, Ashton Ericksen scored his second goal of the night to give Granite City the win. Tucker Skime also netted two for the Lumberjacks. Granite City outshot the Loons 42-18. The Jacks improve to 39-6-1-1, clinch the West Division, and will advance to the Fraser Cup Playoffs set for later this month.

- The Norsemen beat North Iowa 5-2 in an impressive home showing Saturday. The Bulls scored first in the opening period. St. Cloud tied things up early in the second before North Iowa retook the lead 2-1. The Norsemen responded with four unanswered goals to seal the win. The Norsemen improve to 23-18-3-4 and the Bulls fall to 23-21-2-1. The teams will close out the weekend with game three in St. Cloud on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves extended their win streak to three games with a close 138-134 decision in Sacramento. Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 29 points for the Kings. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 27 points, and Mike Conley Jr. added 24. The Wolves improve to 34-32 and will host Philadelphia (41-22) on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild rolled to their fourth straight win with a 3-0 shutout in Calgary. Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno each lit the lamp once for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made a perfect 31 saves in the win. The Wild improve to 36-21-6 and will return home to host the Flames in the third and final meeting between the teams this season. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins tried to rally late in the game, but ultimately came up short 7-5 against Atlanta. The Braves scored three runs in the opening inning and slowly added to that lead over the course of the game, while Minnesota scored all five of their runs in the top of the eighth. Chris Williams led the rally with two RBIs. The Twins are now 4-5 in Spring Training and will face the Pirates at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher men's basketball team (8-20) will close out their season with a home matchup against Wisconsin (16-13). Minnesota fell 63-60 to the Badgers in Madison back in January. The matchup was one of five decided by three points or less for the Gophers this year. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

