ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud State's mens basketball team was outscored by 16 in the second half leading the a 82-59 loss for SCSU.

St. Cloud went into halftime down 37-30 but struggled to hold the explosive Mustang offense.

One night after scoring 27 points, Senior Jon Averkamp shot just 25 percent and scored just 6 points.

SCSU's leading scorer was Cathedral Grad Brindley Theise with 13 points.