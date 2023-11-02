THE WEEKENDER: Hot Fun for a Cool Weekend!

Photo by Rahul Kukreja on Unsplash

Welcome to The Weekender, our sneak peek at some of the highlights from a busy weekend. It’s going to be a bit cooler this weekend, so I only have one outdoor event, but there are lots of indoor events to check out.

But, these are just the editor’s picks. What do you think is a “can’t miss” event? Let us know, with as much advance warning as possible, and you might find it on the next episode of The Weekender!

Here's this week's picks!

    Stars & S’mores

    Riverside Park

    Saturday, November 4th - 8:00-9:30 p.m.

    St. Cloud Park & Recreation is excited to partner with St. Cloud State University College of Science and Engineering to offer this event for curious, nature loving kids, adults, & families alike!

    Learn from SCSU professors about the night sky and the celestial objects we can see with our own eyes, make your own planisphere in the park shelter, and take a look through the telescopes to get a fresh perspective on the stars and planets above!

    For more details, find the website here!

    GREAT Theatre: Little Women

    Paramount Center for the Arts

    Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

    This clever reimagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill, will have audiences falling in love with the March sisters all over again. Set during the Civil War, the play follows Jo and her three unforgettably distinct sisters, Meg, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and circumstance. Yearning for a future beyond what society expects them to be, they discover what it means to stay true to themselves as they grow from young girls to little women.

    For ticket information, click here!

    Takin’ It To The Streets: A Doobie Brothers Tribute

    Pioneer Place on Fifth

    November 6th - November 9th - 7:30 p.m.

    The Fabulous Armadillos with special guests Jeff Engholm, Muggsy Lauer, Matt Kirkwold, Dennis Kennedy, Rich Manik and more are playing the Doobie’s greatest hits including Long Train Runnin’; China Grove; Listen To The Music; Takin’ It To The Streets; What A Fool Believes; Rockin’ Down The Highway; Minute By Minute; Black Water and many more! All those great radio songs and some deep tracks, too. Come celebrate 50 years of Doobie Brothers music with the Fabulous Armadillos.

    Find tickets and more information here!

    36th Annual Fall Craft Fair

    Monticello Community Center

    Saturday, November 4th - 9:00 a.m.

    36th Annual Fall Craft Fair. Open to the public. 9 am - 3 pm. FREE admission. Over 75 vendors.

    Find more details here!

    Fiddler On The Roof

    Sauk Rapids - Rice Middle School Community Arts Theater

    November 2nd - 4th at 7:00 p.m. with a matinee Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

    Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

    For ticket information, find the website here!

