THE WEEKENDER: Hot Fun for a Cool Weekend!

The-Weekender_aqua loading...

Welcome to The Weekender, our sneak peek at some of the highlights from a busy weekend. It’s going to be a bit cooler this weekend, so I only have one outdoor event, but there are lots of indoor events to check out.

But, these are just the editor’s picks. What do you think is a “can’t miss” event? Let us know, with as much advance warning as possible, and you might find it on the next episode of The Weekender!

Here's this week's picks!