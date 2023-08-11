Huge Art Crawl Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Cloud will be the place to be on Friday, August 18th for the next Art Crawl. It starts at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m.

Co-Chair Katy Copa says they will be closing off West St. Germain Street to traffic from 5th Avenue to 10th Avenue and they'll have block-by-block programming on the street.

So on the Paramount block, there will be an art fair with 12 vendors. Their tents will be set up out in the street. The block next to that, the 800 block, will be different yard games.

The next block will be dedicated to kids' crafts, and the final two blocks will have a variety of performances.

Copa says they are also planning a special surprise between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Copa says they have 25-30 stops on the crawl with artists displaying their work at local businesses. You'll be able to get a map of all of the locations on the crawl.

Also, they are collaborating with the Common Roots Festival which also happening next weekend.

We're calling it Art Crawl After Hours, so like an Art Crawl after party. If you make your way down to the Veranda Lounge or the Red Carpet there will be performances going on inside both locations.

This is also the 50th anniversary of the Granite Trio. They will illuminate The Sentinel, The Castle, & The Jewelstone at sunset in celebration of Downtown St. Cloud’s iconic sculpture at the conclusion of the August Art Crawl.

