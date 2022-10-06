Minnesota is getting a true taste of fall this week with a few days seeing highs in the 50s. Luckily highs will be returning to the 60s and 70s by the time the weekend rolls around, but until then we have to break out the light jackets and deal with it.

When it comes to those first initial days of the season with daytime highs around 50, spring and fall look very different. The temperature is the same but it feels like a totally different beast. Here are the differences between 50 degree days in spring and fall.

50 Degree Day in Spring:

Shorts come out of hibernation

Sandals come out of the closet

Windows down in the car

Mud puddles from thawing snow

Hope for warm summer air and green grass

Think about prepping the lawnmower for the next season

Pulling the swimming pool out of storage

Annual plants start to be potted

Think about turning the furnace off

50 Degree Day in Fall:

Hoodies come out of hibernation

Mittens come out of the closet

The heated seats are turned on in the car

Frost

The dread of a long winter on the horizon

Think about getting the snowblower ready for the next season

Draining the pool for the summer

Annual plant pots get brought inside or cleaned out

Think about turning the furnace on

