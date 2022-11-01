How Much Money Will Minnesotans Spend On A Good Snow Scraper?

THE MOST IMPORTANT TOOL FOR WINTERS IN MINNESOTA? PERHAPS

How important is an ice scraper to a Minnesotan? It's an absolute necessity. If you think you're going to make it through an entire winter without needing one, you are kidding yourself, unless you're headed to Arizona for the winter. (That's cheating).

So the question I have is this; How much money are you willing to spend, to get a high-quality ice scraper that will make this daily winter task more bearable? I've always used the free ice scraper that I received as a gift for buying something, so I've never really gone hog wild on spending a fortune on an ice scraper, but maybe I should?

Is this the dream ice scraper we've all been looking for? Does it work in subzero temps? For approximately $65, this USB-chargeable electric Ice scraper could be yours. They say it's easy to use and takes little pressure to apply. You get two of these handy easy-to-store devices when you place your order. It just looks as if this guy isn't having the best time cleaning his windshield, and I want something that's going to work fast. I'm not so sure this is the scraping tool for me.

For a mere $83, this ice scraper must really be the bomb. It's been engineered for Subzero temps and has an extendable and detachable snow brush. It comes with non-scratch jaws that will break up ice but won't scratch the paint off of your vehicle. This tool is a snow brush, ice scraper, and squeegee, and is made of durable materials to last a long time. Here's the thing. Maybe I've never tried a really good ice scraper so I don't know the difference between the free Ice Scraper I received a few years ago, or one that costs me almost a hundred dollars.

Let's take a look at this baby. For a little less than the other two, this one claims to be ergonomically made for your ice-scraping comfort. People might laugh at needing comfort when you're scraping your car, but seriously...it's a cold, not-so-fun job, so I'm all about comfort. This one has five functions: Ice scraper, ice scraper, Ice cone, ( I thought you ate those?) wiper cleaner, and water wiper. Hmmm....is a water wiper a squeegee? I've never heard the term 'water wiper' before. You can also swivel the brush head by 270 degrees. Extendable and detachable, which we all know IS beneficial when you're trying to get all that snow off the top of your vehicle.

Well now. Here is something I really wouldn't spend my money on. The specs on this item say it comes with 10 pieces, but doesn't really try to sell it. I think they are hoping you have no idea what a snow scraper is for, and you'll just spend all your money on this one. Don't do it...Please.

Have you ever tried one of these? I have. I thought it was going to be awesome. It wasn't. It was difficult to use and a mess. It works if you are in a pinch, but you might as well just grab a sweatshirt that you left in the backseat and use that. it's going to be messy. Maybe I'm wrong. It will only cost you $15 to try it for yourself.

This is about what I have had for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to locate mine yet this year. I'm thinking it may have found its way into my kid's vehicles. Regardless, at $5 a pop, I could afford to lose one just about every month and still get a new one. For $5 it's got a 4.7-star rating. When in doubt, spend less.

