Mankato Police Looking for Man Who Stole Sculpture

MANKATO (WJON News) -- Mankato police are asking for the public's help after a sculpture in the city was damaged over the Halloween weekend.

The sculpture "Endeavor" is located on Hickory Street in Mankato.  The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday morning.  The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture.

The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.

A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Damage to artwork can result in a felony charge.

