House Burglarized in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary just south of Little Falls on Monday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. they received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence off of 118th Street.

Deputies responded to the area and met with the owner, who was returning home. The homeowner says two male suspects fled in a white late 2000's model cargo van.

Get our free mobile app

During the investigation, deputies learned forced entry was made into the interior door of the residence.

Jewelry and silver coins were stolen from a safe inside the house. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night