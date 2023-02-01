Hot Air Balloons Taking Flight Over Hudson this Weekend

HUDSON, WISCONSIN (WJON News) - The spectacle of several large hot air balloons will take flight over Hudson, Wisconsin this weekend.

The 34th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair starts on Friday with a torchlight parade and fireworks display.

Balloon launches are scheduled for Saturday at 7:35 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:35 a.m. weather permitting.

Event President Michelle Webb says they have 32 balloons coming to the event.

She says Saturday evenings Hot Air Balloon Moon Glow is always a popular event.

All the pilots come out and set up their balloons. They keep them on the ground the whole time and throughout the time they'll just fire up the burners and the burners just glow. It's beautiful it's so pretty to see. That is probably our most popular event. We have people coming from everywhere.

Other events planned in Hudson for the weekend include kite flying with the Minnesota Kite Society and a smoosh board competition.

