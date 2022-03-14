Home Sales Down to Start the Year

UNDATED -- Home sales down sharply, with fewer people putting their houses up for sale.

Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County there were 119 new listings in February, down from 148 in February of last year.

The number of houses sold in the county last month was 82, down from 95 in the previous February.

Meanwhile, the median sales price keeps going up now at $255,00, compared to $212,000 a year ago.

And, the number of days on the market until the sale has gone down to 48 compared to 65 a year ago.