Holiday Cheer is Here at St. Cloud Starbucks starting Thursday!

Pumpkin spice lattes are being served way before the fall, so it's only right that the holiday flavors at Starbucks start right after Halloween. If you have been waiting not so patiently for the Holiday cups and flavors, the wait is over.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday, November 3 is when you can start waiting in line right here in St. Cloud area, or anywhere there is a Starbucks, and celebrate holiday cheer with beverages for the festive season, that according to Starbucks include;

Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte. Cold Coffee beverages including Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew are also back for another holiday.

But, let's be honest, what you are really waiting for is to see what the new cups look like, am I right? For 25 years now Starbucks has had their specialty holiday "red" cups and this year you will see four new looks that they describe as being like "little gifts".

You'll either get a "Gift-Wrapped Magic", "Frosted Sparkle", "Ornament Wonder" or "Cozy Evergreen" holiday cup to enjoy your favorite beverage from.

Starbucks via Facebook Starbucks via Facebook loading...

As you sip you can also savor many different types of tasty holiday treats including their brand new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl that has a

creamy chocolate filling with notes of cinnamon and coffee is swirled into buttery brioche - inspired dough with mint chocolate chips and topped with chopped pistachios**

and are only available while supplies last.

Get our free mobile app

PSLs aren't my thing at all, but these holiday beverages I am 100% all about to get the holiday season going, even if I am good with the snow waiting a little while longer to find us here in Minnesota.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

The Best Royal Frosting For Holiday Cookies