‘Hockey for a Cause’ this Weekend in Breezy Point, Sauk Rapids

BREEZY POINT/SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You can attend a hockey game this weekend for a good cause.

Junior Hockey teams the Granite City Lumberjacks and the Minnesota Loons are joining forces for a two-night fundraiser for the nonprofit Smiles for Jake. They'll face off on Friday night at the Breezy Point Sports Center and on Saturday night at Sports Arena East.

Smiles For Jake Executive Director Sarah Smith says they'll fundraisers both nights.

We will have merchandise for sale, we will have silent auction items on display that can be bid on, at the end of the evening people can bid on their favorite player's jersey that they'll be wearing that night.

In Sauk Rapids on Saturday Benjamin Raye will be singing the national anthem before the game.

Get our free mobile app

Smith says Smiles for Jake is named after a 16-year-old boy from the Brainerd area who died by suicide in 2018.

Through that tragedy, and through the darkness, the family and friends game together and said what can we do to talk about getting rid of the stigma around suicide and spread the message of hope.

Smiles for Jake did the Hockey for a Cause fundraiser at Breezy Point last year. This is the first year they've expanded to a two-night event at both arenas.

READ RELATED ARTICLES