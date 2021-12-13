Hiring Bonuses Being Offered for Corrections Officer Positions

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is now offering hiring bonuses for new corrections officers.

The DOC is now offering 5,000 dollar hiring bonuses as well as walk-in interviews. Commissioner Paul Schnell says filling the positions is a high priority.

These are really critical roles for Minnesota. They not only play a critical role in transforming people's lives and changing the trajectory of people's lives. But that ultimately results in us all being safer.

He says applicants will need a high-school diploma or GED and pass a background check.

And most importantly is the desire to make a difference. The desire to work in public service. And that's what these jobs are and that's why they are so important.

Corrections Officer positions are available at facilities in Stillwater, Oak Pak Heights, Faribault, St. Cloud, Red Wing, Togo, Shakopee, Lino Lakes, Moose Lake, Willow River, and Rush City.

More information can be found on the DOC's website: https://mn.gov/doc/

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.