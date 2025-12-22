GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

PAYNESVIlLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned third place at the “Jackhammer” Invite with 147.5 points and seven place winners.Tyson Meagher (107) earned second place and Mason Hansen (152) earned third place. Jamison Meagher (127), Nolan Roberg (121), Roman Roberg (133) and Braydon Kierstead (139) all took fifth place and Brice Messer (285) took sixth placce..

HOLDINGFORD HUSKIES

The Huskers earned the championship at the Redwood River Riot tournament with 163.5 in a field of 35 teams. They had seven place winners, Masyn Patrick (160) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) both earned championships. Simon Boeckman (172) and Kolton Harren (189) both earned second place. Wyatt Pilarski (133) earned third place, and Joel Theis (107) and Mason Lichy (285) both earned eighth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 1-2 at the KMS “Fighting Saints” quad, they defeated Quad 42-34. They were defeated by KMS 52-21 and Canby 48-24. Torii Berg and Nick Becker went 3-0 and Carson DesMarais, Brody Sieben and Ryder Schmidt all went 2-1.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs had four place winners for 69 points at the Monticello “Magic” Invitational. Mark Schiefelbein (160) earned the championship and Keegan Inlett (107), Max Schiefelbein (121) and Miles Looman (127) all earned fifth place. The Cubs were defeated by ACGC 40-34.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars had one place winner at the Jackhammer Invitiational to earn 20th place with 47.5 points. Noah Jensen (114) earned the championship.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No Results Report

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers went 2-0 at the Foley “Falcon” Triangular, they defeated Foley 32-29 and Perham 59-11. Ethan Brinkman, Sam Strack, Seth Ramsdell, Hayden Ramsdell, Noah Cameron and Ivan Petrich all went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcon went 0-2 at the Falcons Triangular, they were defeated by Little Falls 32-29 and Perham 36-29. Wyatt Wall and Hunter Wilhelmi both went 2-0. The Falcons earned ninth place with 111.5 points and three place winners in a field of 25 teams. William Gutormson (189) and Hunter Wilhelmi (160) both earned second place and Wyatt Wall (145) earned fifth place

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated St. Francis 71-0 and North Branch 33-30 at the St. Francis Triangular. Harper Hamacher, Oden Duncombe, Jacob Williams, Levi Thompson and Aiden Golley all went 2-0. The Bulldogs earned fourth place with 138.5 points with six place winners at the Jackhammer Invite Jacob Williams (127) and Lev Thompson (152) both earned championships and Aiden Coiley (189) earned fourth place. Brayden Boots (172) earned fifth place, Odin Duncombe (107) earned sixth place and Aaron Malikowski (121) took eighth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated five teams at Pioneer Dual tournament, they defeated BHVPP 42-17, OTC 73-0, Osakis 53-22, Frazee 47-11 and Park Center 56-9. Rylan Gruber, Grady Young, Carter Young, Jayden Zajac and Henry Hoffman all went 5-0. Easton Stangl-McCann, Gauge Johnson, Carter Young, Hunter Pryzibilla, Brecken Andres and Brad Tanner all went 4-1. Tripp and Link Toops both went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans went 2-0 at the Monticello “Magic” triangular, they defeated Monticello 40-32 and Princeton 57-14. Trey Kraemer, Carter Kremer, Connor Faber, Kameron Moscho, Talen Kubesh and Cooper Notch all went 2-0. The Spartans earned ninth place with 95 points at the Redwood River Riot with four place winners. Trey Kraemer (107) earned the championship, Cooper Notch (215) earned fourth place and Carter Kramer (127) earned sixth and Mason Molitor (139) earned seventh place.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning took seventh place with 75.5 points at the Somerset tournament with four medal winners. Brayden Fobbe (133) earned the championship, Avery Becker (139) earned fourth place, AJ Bagatski (160) took fifth and Carter Pogatshnik (152) took sixth. They were defeated by HLWW 45-19.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush had one medal at the Matt Boss tournament, Sutton Kenning (215) earned the championship.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned three medals at the Redwood River Riot, a field of 35 teams. They earned 66.6 points to take 14th place. Peyton Allen (285) earned the second place medal, Jace Gruber (114) earned fourth place and Noah Bartkowicz (107) earned sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm went 0-3 at the Milaca Quad, they were defeated by Milaca 53-23, Mille Lacs 48-27 and Zimmerman 48-26. Bryce Ness, Carter Pesta and Jack Barz all went 3-0 and Nate Lieser and Isaac Thiele both went 2-1.

The Storm earned three medals at the Redwood River Riot to take 20th in a field of 35 teams with 58.5 points. Jack Barz (172) earned third place, Carter Pesta (152) earned fifth place and Carter Barz (121) earned seventh place.