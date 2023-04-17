High School Baseball Scoreboard – April 17th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11 DULUTH EAST GREY HOUNDS 7

(Friday April 14th)

The Sabres opened their 2023 season with a big win over the Duluth East Greyhounds from Section 7AAAA. The Sabres collected ten hits, including six doubles. They put together three big innings, they put up three runs in the second, two in the third and five in the sixth innings. The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brayden Blonigen threw 1/3 of inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Wesley Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Dylan Simones, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Greubele went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kade Lewis went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Wesley Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brenden Böesen earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Greyhounds was B. Lind, he threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. J. Nick threw one inning in relief and J. Teachworth threw the final two innings to close it out. Their offense was led by T. Hudoba, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. J. Nick went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. B. Lind went 2-for-4 for a RBI.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 4

(Friday April 14th)

The Bulldogs of Section 5AAA opened their season with a big win over the Annandale Cardinals of Section 6AA. The Bulldogs out hit the Cardinals twelve to six and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Josh Groskruetz threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Kolbinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense led by Jase Tobako, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Aaron Fingarson and Josh Groskruetz both went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and both scored a run. Mason Nevela went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Kellen Graning went 1-for-4. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Connor Lampi, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Jake Bergstrom threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jake Bergstrom, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Walter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carson Wiles was credited for a walk, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Norgren went 2-for-4 and Nathan Green went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Carson Cooper earned three walks, Jackson Pogatshnik and Connor Lampi both earned a walk.

HLWW LAKERS 7 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

(Friday April 14th)

The Lakers defeated their Section 5AA rivals the Irish, backed by seven timely hits and solid defense. Colton Long started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Leo Duske threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Charlie Mumford, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. A. Debner went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jakob Duske went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Leo Duske went 2-for-4. L. Zander went 1-for-4 for a RBI and J. Stutsman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. M. Macziewski earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Steve Heber earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Jarrett Faue, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Scanlon threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Joey Gendreau, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Danny Reilly went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jarrett Faue went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nathan Zander went 2-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eddy Neu went 2-for-4, Sam Marquette went 1-for-4 and Noah Gindele earned two walks.