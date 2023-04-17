Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices continue to rise.
In Minnesota, the average gas price has risen 17.2 cents per gallon averaging $3.60. The national average has gone up 7.6 cents, averaging $3.65.
Gas Buddy says with oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gas continued to inch higher.
Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we're likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak.
A bit of good news, the national average price of diesel continues to fall going down 0.3 cents last week and averaging $4.15.
