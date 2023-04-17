Ready To Be Insulted? New “Karen’s Diner” Restaurant Coming To Minnesota
I'm actually pretty excited about a new pop-up restaurant coming to Minnesota in October this fall.
Karen's Diner promises that this will be the most fun you've ever had eating burgers. At Karen's, you'll be greeted by rude waiters, and forced to play a variety of games while you're there.
The insults are all just part of the fun. You can expect really good food, and a dining experience like none you've ever had before; unless of course, you've been to a Karen's Diner in another location.
Eddie Hall The Beast/Youtube
If your name is actually Karen, just flash them your ID, and they'll give you a free drink.
Karen's Diner does serve alcohol and they recommend that if you are going to bring your kids, 14+ can come to lunch with a parent, and 16+ can come with a parent to dinner. However, they recommend that you don't bring kids under 18 as there will be lots of insults and possibly some inappropriate language that you might not want to expose your youngsters to.
Karen's Diner dares you to ask for the Manager, (obviously, you'll discover the true meaning of the word Karen; all in fun, of course).
Karen's Diner has a brick-and-mortar location in St. Louis, but they are bringing their pop-up Karen's Diner to Minneapolis on October 14th and 15th in Minneapolis on South 7th Street.
Karen's Diner menu includes burgers, fries, wings and more. Some of the menu items include the following:
- The "I Wanna See The Manager" Burger
- Karen's Best Breast
- Karen's Got Real Beef
- The 'Basic' Karen
- Karen's American Cousin