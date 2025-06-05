HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

(SECTION PLAYOFFS/MONDAY/TUESDAY MAY 2nd/3rd)

BBE JAGUARS 7 BRECKENRIDGE COWBOYS 6

The Jaguars defeated their section foe the Cowboys, they out hit them eleven to four, including three doubles. Aiden Mueller threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Luke Illies threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cameron Lee, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Lance Rademacher went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Tyler Myers went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Hunter Sobiech went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For Breckenridge Trey Vogelbacher threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cooper Roberts, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Connor Ernst went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Paul Armitage went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Gavin Hoffarth had a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trey Vogelbacher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaxon Riggs went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Riley Kappes was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tucker Snyder had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 10 ELK RIVER ELKS 0

(Tuesday May 3rd)

The Sabres defeated their section foe the Elks, they out hit them ten to one, including a triple and a double. Brayden Simones threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Miles Simonsen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Keaton Landowski went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Brady Thompson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and he scored two runs. Cayden Behrman went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Mateo Segura went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored three runs. Austin Lahr had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Levi Frieler had a RBI and a walk.

For the Elks Gavin Clemons threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk.

Logan O’Brien threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Ben Sinclair threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. Cooper Hanson went 1-for-2 and Tommy Olson had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 4 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 2

(Tuesday MAY 3RD)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Lumberjacks, they out hit them seven to five, including two doubles. They put up two runs in the fourth and added two in the sixth inning. Jackson Scheffler threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk. Landon Fish earned the win with three innings of relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrmann, he want 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Austin Lahr went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Keaton Landowski went 2-for-3. Levi Frieler went 1-for-3 with a double and Miles Simmonson went 1-for-3. Mateo Segura scored a run and Carter Stutsman had a walk.

Gunner Gunske threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Gish and Reece Dokken both went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Stonewall Gessner went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Gunner Gunske went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and JD Wood went 1-for-3

STMA KNIGHTS 4 SARTELL SABRES 3

(Wednesday May 4th)

The Knights defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they out hit them seven to five. Wes Byer threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he had five strikeouts. B.Klinkhaner threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. R. Wuebker threw 1/3 of an inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Taylen Siens, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tate Tolifson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Grady Johnson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Lincoln Tangen went 1-for-3, Tyler Haring had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Lawson Ness had a stolen base and a walk and James Fry had a walk.

For the Sabres Carter Stutsman threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Thompson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Thompson, went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-3. Cayden Behrmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Levi Frieler had a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 1 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

(Tuesday May 3rd)

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Crusaders, they out hit them to three, including a pair of doubles. Brayden Haberman threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, for walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Grady Young went 3-for-4 with a double and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jackson Thielen had a RBI and Preston Saehr had a walk and he was hit by pitch. Nate Solinger had a walk and Kaden Kruschek was hit by a pitch.

Jack Hamak threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Henry Schloe went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. Owen Fradette went 1-for-3 and Nick Plante had a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Hamak had a stolen base and a walk and Caden Johnson had a stolen base and a walk.

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 5 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

(Tuesday MAY 3rd)

The Tigers defeated their section foe the Flyers, each collected seven hits, and they were aided by seven walks. Larkin Kurth threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Thode, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Max Martin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Peyton Schumacher went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Nate Schumann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hayden Welch had a RBI, three walks and he scored a run. Alex Flores had a walk and he scored a run, Hudson Lien and Matt Weisenberger both had a walk.

For the Flyers Izaak Kalis threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Prescott Romaine gave up a run and one walk and Joey Welinski threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and John Ahlin went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Izaak Kalis went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Carter Gwost, Jake Dahlberg and Nate Sprang all had a walk.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

(Tuesday MAY 3RD)

The Lumberjacks defeated their section foe the Storm, they out hit them six to two. Jack Lundquist threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he had three strikeouts. Brailen Lussier threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout. Dylan Landin threw two innings, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Gunner Gunke, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kobe Brown went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Eli Kristen went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Jack Lundquist went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reece Dokken had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Miles Gish had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lawson Berg had a RBI and he scored a run, JD Wood was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Robert Dusing threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Vincent Murn threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Nolan a Hemker went 1-for-2 with a walk and Shea Koster went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3

(Tuesday MAY 3rd)

The Royals defeated their section rivals the Lumberjacks, they each collected six hits. Brady Yourczek threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. K. Nelson threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sean Schmidtbauer, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and a walk. Kirk Yourczek went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Swenson had two huge RBIs. K. Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Colton Burggraff went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek had a walk and he scored a run and J. Albright had a walk.

Foley Noah Gapinski went six innings, he gave up six his, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jordan Lewandowski, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Gavyn Wirth went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski went 1-for-4 and Deegan Beck went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Keegan Frisbie had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 14 BORDER WEST 4

(Tuesday May 3rd)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Border West crew, they out hit them ten to five, including a home run and a double and they were aided by eight walks. Luke Illies threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Hunter Sobiech went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Cameron Loe went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Noah DeRoo had a RBI a walk and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tyson Myers had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Lane Rademacher had two walks and he scored a run.

Ripley Holtz threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Brock Martig gave up two runs and one walk and Evan Frisch gave up three runs and threw walks. Oakley Gilsdorf threw one innings, he retired three batters and Own Deal threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Owen Deal, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Teague Nachbor went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brody Nachbor went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Caden Olsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brock Martig scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 4 UPSALA/SWANVILLE PATRIOTS 0

(Tuesday May 3rd)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Patriots, they out hit them six to three, including two doubles. Ethan Mueller threw seven innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4, HaydenSobiech went 1-for-4 and Noah DeRoo had a walk and he scored a run.

Hunter Moore threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Caden Beseman and Jake Leners both went 1-for-3.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 STAPLE-MOTLEY CARDINALS 0

(Tuesday May 3rd)

The Huskies defeated their section foe the Cardinals, they out hit them four to two with two triples and a double. Owen Sunderman threw seven innings, he gve up two hits, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nathan Sand went 1-for-3 with a triple and Elliot Burnett had two walks and he scored two runs.

Ben Tyrell threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Colbe Tappe threw three innings, he gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Alex Schultz and Kris Taylor both went 1-for-3, Colbe Tappe had a stolen base and a walk, Hayden Rutherford had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Carlson had a walk.