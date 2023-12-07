I saw this video online somewhere the other day, it was like a GIANT DOOMSDAY CLOCK counting down, and it was set to end on December 25th.

The image I saw was referring to shopping for gifts, and the design was to hopefully have some of those who wait until the last minute each year be a little more proactive. Afterall, it’s not like they just announced last week that Christmas was coming, we’ve known for a full year.

We can say that about shopping, but before we even get to Christmas Eve there are dinners and gatherings that are held that could probably require a little more preparation as well.

Sue Smith who is a Butterball Turkey Talk Line Expert that worked with us over Thanksgiving about thawing out your Turkey is back with some thoughts on getting ready for Holiday meals.

And the first suggestion was to simply plan ahead. Sue says that once you know when you are responsible for cooking, the next thing is to get as close as you can to the number of people who will be eating that meal.

Once you have that number in mind, it’s a good time to go through your recipes and see what a good item would be to prepare for this gathering.

After that, build your shopping list so you don’t get halfway through preparing your meal and realize you forgot something. Sue says that for Christmas there are normally plenty of Turkeys available, but you’ll have the best selection if you buy in advance.

You can go ahead and place the Turkey in the freezer if the meal isn’t coming soon. Then place it in the fridge to thaw, one day for every four pounds of Turkey. You must cook your turkey within four days once it is completely thawed.

But buying all of the items you’ll need for your meal now is a good idea in general. You know you have them in house already, which will be one less thing you have to worry about this time of year.

We all know how things just tend to pop up that create stress for us this time of year, don’t let your holiday cooking be one of those things.