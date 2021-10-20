Hey Minnesota, Free Breakfast Burritos Tomorrow At Taco Bell

Here's a great way to get things moving in the morning, so to speak, and you know what tastes better than a breakfast burrito? A free Toasted Breakfast Burrito, that's what.

Tomorrow, Taco Bell is serving up their delicious Toasted Breakfast Burrito absolutely free. That's right, absolutely free at Taco Bells nationwide. A great way way to start the day, right?

Taco Bell temporarily stopped serving their Toasted Breakfast Burrito, that was introduced back in 2014, during the pandemic and are now bringing it back starting tomorrow.

I really had no idea that Taco Bell served breakfast until now but I may have to give it a try tomorrow morning.

The free Toasted Breakfast Burrito from Taco Bell is their way of getting people back on the Toasted Breakfast Burrito bandwagon.

You may have to put a bit of effort into scoring your free burrito. They will not be doing deliveries and you must show up in person to claim this deal from Taco Bell. You don't even have to order anything else,. Just show up and ask for your FREE Toasted Breakfast Burrito. It's that easy.

The deal for the free Toasted Breakfast Burrito is only good for tomorrow from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Taco Bells nationwide.

You have to hand it to Taco Bell. When you look at the menu board at any Taco Bell, you'll see dozens of different things you can chow down on. I realized that 90% of the things offered on their menu are pretty much all made with basically the same 3 or 4 ingredients, cheese, bean dip and beef or chicken.

So, see you at Taco Bell tomorrow as they magically transform these 3 or 4 basic ingredients into a delicious Toasted Breakfast Burrito. (burp)

