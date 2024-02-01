Hey Minnesota, Do Not Vote for This Person for President

Like it or not, it is an election year. To be more specific, it’s a presidential election year. Just like the odds that winter isn’t finished with us yet, the odds are we are going to soon be inundated with political ads that will be talking about how bad of a candidate this person’s opposition is.

Not matter if you’re democrat, republican, or independent, the ads are coming. (in my head that sounded like Paul Revere with the announcement about the British).

To run for office, specifically president, you want to chase that position, and understand you’ve got to convince other people to vote for you, right?

Actually, that’s not right. Just ask Krystal Gabel. She’s from Colorado but magically she’s going to appear on the Minnesota ballot for President of the United States.

Magically you ask? Krystal’s name is on the ballot, but she didn’t put it there. You see, Krystal is a marijuana activist, and has been fairly public about her support for the legalization of marijuana.

In fact, Krystal has run for public office in the past, just not president. But a group of marijuana supporters filed to have Krystal appear in our state under the “Legal Marijuana Now Party”. She knew nothing about it, she said.

There is a Legal Marijuana Now Party and Krystal was a member of their Facebook group. It would appear that the Facebook group thought since she had sought public office in the past, she wouldn’t mind them putting her name on the primary ballot in Minnesota.

Except, Krystal does mind. She only found out because she has a Google Alert set up to let her know when her name appears in the news. To say she was surprised is an understatement.

Krystal tried to have her name removed, but it’s too late for the March 5th primary date. So, you may see her name on the ballot, but Krystal Gabel is hoping you don’t vote for her. She says we all have a Common Law right to not be forced to run for political office and calls the whole thing anti-democratic.

Keep this in mind as you approach the polls next month if you want your vote to go to a candidate who actually hopes you vote for them.