Sartell Asks Residents To Complete Community Survey

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has announced it has opened its National Community Survey. The city is looking for input on safety, economic impacts, and the overall health of the community.

The city says the survey will help it gather data to help the community move forward in a direction guided by residents and businesses. Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says it is important for residents who received a survey in the mail to use the URL provided to complete it.

Sartell residents who didn't receive a mailed survey can take it online. Residents have until February 14th to complete the survey.

