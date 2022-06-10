Hey Animal Lovers! Here’s a Super Easy Way to Help TCHS

BILL'S JARS

My friend Bill Nelson stopped by the station today with my cute Tri-County Humane Society fund jar, complete with a cute photo of an adorable kitty inside, to remind me of the importance of helping take care of our animal population here in central Minnesota.

https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/wkb/2022-wine-kibbles-bids.html?blm_aid=21248 https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/wkb/2022-wine-kibbles-bids.html?blm_aid=21248 loading...

WHY SUPPORT TCHS

Both of my cats, Mr. Bean and Pneuma (pronounced Nooma) are from TCHS, and I love them like they are my own children. They bring me peace, happiness, relief from my stressful days, and are happy and healthy; partly because of the great treatment they received when they were taken care of by TCHS.

Get our free mobile app

HOW IT WORKS

The goal of the jars is to raise money to help support the Tri-County Humane Society. Last year, people all over central Minnesota took home one of Bill's Jars and helped raise over $40,000. What an incredible way to help. I've always got a coin jar going at my house; and although it only adds up to a few hundred dollars maybe in a year, when it's combined with a few hundred people, we can all make such a difference for a great cause with our spare change.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

This is my Dad with his new buddy, Ted. I'll never forget the moment that puppy was put in his arms. It was like pixie dust exploded all over my Dad, and he was instantly charmed by this adorable little guy.

I'm taking my Bill's Jar and putting it on my kitchen counter. My three adult children and I all live in the same house; we all work, and we all love animals. I think together we could do our fair share of raising money to help take care of animals in our community. This program helps control the pet population, and creates a healthier environment for our animals by providing the necessary shots they need to be healthy, necessary surgeries for injured animals, spaying and neutering, and of course, the new building that provides a comfortable, safe environment for animals while they await their forever families.

TriCountyHumaneSociety.Org TriCountyHumaneSociety.Org loading...

If you are a busy person, and maybe you don't have the money to donate on a regular basis, but you want to help, contact Bill if you would like a Bill's Jar. He collects the Jars once a year, but if you find that your jar is full, and you need another one, I'm sure he'd be happy to deliver one to you.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

My cats (pictured above), thank you for helping. If you have special occasions or family get-togethers, bring your jar along; or just leave it in the busiest place in your house; that would be our kitchen counter. Ask your family members to throw their spare change in the jar and watch it grow.

To get your own Bill's Jar, you can call him at 320.980.1179.

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls