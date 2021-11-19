THIS IS WAY EASIER THAN YOU THINK IT IS

Photo by Kelly Cordes

This might look like a bowl of cracked egss without the yolks, and you are absolutely correct. That's the start of this absolutely delicious recipe for French Silk Pie that lowers the calorie count from Perkins tasty concoction coming in at 760 calories per slice, to a mere 261 calories per slice. If calories are what make french silk pie taste better, then you will be pleasantly surprised that I'd make this trade every.single. day. This recipe turned out great. I'm not saying I got it right the first time, because I definitely made some mistakes trying to figure out how to do this correctly, but in the end, I was super happy with the results.

SIMPLE RECIPE

Photo by Kelly Cordes

All you will need is the following ingredients:

1 ready to bak rolled pie crust

4 large egg yolks

5 tablespoons of corn starch

One 13.5 oz can of Light Coconut Milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1 teaspoon of Vanilla Creme flavored Sweet Drops Stevia Extract

6 ounces of sugar-free dark chocolate chips

THE PIE

Photo by Kelly Cordes

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350. Unroll your pie crust into a pie pan. Press into the pan, and then take a fork and just poke the crust with the fork all over so it bakes without bubbles. Bake for 11 minutes and let cool.

FILLING:

I don't have a double boiler, so I created my own. I took a sauce pan and filled it 1/4 the way full of water, and brought the water to a boil, then reduced the heat. I put another pan inside on top of the water. Have your four yolks ready to pour in, and a splash of coconut milk, and 5 tablespoons of corn starch. begin to stir together and quickly add the rest of the coconut milk, so it doesn't get lumpy. Continue to stir until it reaches a pudding consistency. (I had to redo this step, as I didn't realize you need to have the yolks prepared and ready to pour into the warm water and stir immediately). Pour the pudding mix into a bowl and add the vanilla and stir. Then add the chocolate chips and vanilla creme flavored extract and stir until it reaches a smooth consistency. Pour the mixture into your crust and put it in the fridge to cool. Mine was ready in about 30 minutes. Top with your favorite whip cream and enjoy. WARNING: This is so delicious and easy to make, you just might eat a pie a week, which would increase your calories rather than reduce them, so enjoy with caution.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

THE FINAL PRODUCT

Photo by Kelly Cordes

If you crave the delicious flavor of chocolate pie or french silk pie, you are going to be so happy that I told you about this recipe. Enjoy!

