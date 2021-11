KIMBALL -- Powder Ridge in Kimball is planning on being open just in time for the Thanksgiving break.

They say that while Mother Nature hasn't graced us with much fresh snow, she is finally giving us some snow-making temperatures.

The tentative opening day is Wednesday of next week.

The opening day is only for skiing and snowboarding.

They say tubing typically opens during the Christmas break.

