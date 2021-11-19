Give to the Max Has Record Breaking Day for MN Nonprofits

UNDATED -- Give to the Max day brought in a record-breaking $34.3 million Thursday for Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

Nearly 6,500 organizations had donations made to them during the 24-hour event.

This year's total exceeded last year's $30.4 million, and it was the sixth year in a row that the previous year's record was broken.

GiveMN awarded more than $100,000 in prize grants to organizations every 15 minutes throughout the day by random chance drawings. This year's grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket provided a $10,000 boost to Project Legacy based in Rochester.

Donors came from each of the 87 Minnesota counties. Donations were also made from each of the 50 U.S. States and 38 countries across the world.

