Heavy Rain Possible In Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED - An active weather pattern will unfold tonight and continue into Thursday. Thunderstorms will develop across southern MN this evening and persist through the night. Severe weather is possible with the storms with large hail the main severe weather threat. In addition, heavy rainfall may occur with the storms through the night, which could lead to flash flooding.

More thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon across eastern and southern MN and western WI.

The storms will persist through the night and much of Thursday, bringing another round of potentially heavy rainfall.