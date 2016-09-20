FootGolf “Kicking Off” in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH - A new course recently opened in St. Joseph for a unique sport that's rising in popularity.

There's a new six-hole footgolf course that's open in Northland Park, which is north of County Road 75. St. Joseph City Council member Matt Killam says the course was funded mostly through $1,500 in donations from businesses and the community.

FootGolf (WJON Stock Photo)

"It's really nice because all you have to do is bring a soccer ball, it's free. I've seen kids of all ages there, as well as some people who play soccer: I saw a guy take six balls out there and practice a bit."

Footgolf is a combination of soccer and golf: it involves kicking a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. Killam says their course opened earlier this summer and that they've been adding artwork and finishing touches since that point.

"We actually have this gnome theme as well, so each hole has its own individual gnome attached to it."

St. Joseph is hosting a grand opening for the foot golf course on Monday the 26th at 6:30 p.m. Cookies and juice will be provided and you're encouraged to bring your own soccer ball.

FootGolf has become quite popular over the last few years. According to the FootGolf Minnesota website , there are now over 20 courses in the state and around 480 across the country. The website says the first organized footgolf tournament took place in Holland in 2009.

Northland Park is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week in St. Joseph.

Angushire Golf Club in St. Cloud also started offering footgolf in 2014.