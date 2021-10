UNDATED -- Widespread rain is likely on Wednesday into Thursday. Much of central Minnesota could see over an inch of rain.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud is .81 inches below normal for rain so far this month, and we are 4.35 inches below normal for precipitation so far this year.

The rain will be followed by mostly clear and pleasant conditions through the weekend including on Halloween.

St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101