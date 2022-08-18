Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.

City officials asked residents in the Isanti County community of Cambridge to stay off the flooded streets where some vehicles had become stranded and crews were dealing with fallen power lines. By late Wednesday night, officials said floodwaters had receded and that it was safe to travel on all city streets. They said damage assessments would continue Thursday. There were no reports of injuries.

Some parts of northern Minnesota are also dealing with flooding from heavy rainfall.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service in Duluth says a Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Aitkin, Cass and Itasca counties. Between three and seven inches of rain has fallen in areas around Hill City, Haypoint, and Remer.