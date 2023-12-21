Have You Seen Aldi’s Gargantuan and Affordable Christmas Candle?
If you need one more candle before Christmas this could be the one to get! These look incredible. They are really big and yet only $14.99 at Aldi. That is a crazy-affordable price for such a huge candle.
No, I don't make anything off the sale of these should you decide to buy one. But I just noticed they've blown up on socials and when I saw the price I had to share. If you plan on burning candles all day during the Christmas holiday, it looks like you won't have to worry with this one lasting through the day.
NEW Huntington Home Wood Tree Candle collection - $14.99 - large 25oz soy blend 7-wick candles in carved wooden vessels shaped like evergreen trees 🌲🎄 perfect for a Christmas tablescape or winter decor available in the following scents: ▫️ Balsam & Birch ▫️ Spiced Cider Also featuring the new Merry Moments Holiday Accent Rug ($7.99) - in stores now! Have you spotted the new candles yet? Run to ALDI for these, they sold out this morning as I was shopping! Which fragrance did you like the most?
Here's another post so you can get a better sense of just how big this candle actually is. I love candles but normally I hate paying for them. They tend to be expensive and small. But not this one. Looks like Aldi has yet another fan favorite item.
