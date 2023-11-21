Haunted Holiday Escape Room At Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You and your friends can work together to solve a mystery this holiday season.

The second annual Stearns History Museum Escape Room will be held on four nights.

Spokeswoman Caitlin Carlson says participants will travel back in time to a haunted Stearns County farmhouse around the year 1880.

This year we celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Pioneer Settlers Association, so we chose a homestead pioneer era as the setting.

Carlson says the haunted theme comes from some traditional Christmas song.

There's a Christmas song that talks about telling ghost stories, that's not something we do anymore but I thought it might be fun to use that as a jumping-off point as a theme.

The board room at the museum has been transformed into an escape room. Up to six people can reserve a spot and will have 30 to 40 minutes to escape.

The Stearns History Museum Haunted Holiday Escape Room is on Thursdays from November 30th through December 21st with hourly time slots from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. However, they are close to selling out already. Carlson says they are looking at adding a Saturday session either in December or January.

Tickets are $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Last year was the inaugural year for the escape room at the museum with the theme Mission Moonshine.

