HAVE TCHS WRAP YOUR GIFTS THIS YEAR- BUT NOT AT THE MALL

Every year, the Tri-County Humane Society sends its wrapping elves to the crossroads mall to help you get all of your Christmas gifts wrapped beautifully for your friends and family, in exchange for a donation to help support our furry friends.

BUT HOLD ON! IT'S DIFFERENT THIS YEAR!

This year, things will be a little bit different. Just like everyone else, TCHS is a bit shorthanded this year, so they will still be wrapping your gifts, but it will be at a different location, so please spread the word that the event is still happening, and your donations are still greatly needed.

BRING YOUR GIFTS TO BE WRAPPED TO 'RE-TAIL REVISITED'

The gift wrapping will be done at "Re-Tail Revisited," which is the building right behind TCHS. The address is:

Re-Tail Revisited

705 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

ABOUT 'RE-TAIL REVISITED'

Re-Tail Revisited is a pet store where you buy a variety of items for your pets, including gently used and some new items like:

Carriers and kennels

Leashes and collars

Cat and dog toys

Critter supplies, even for fish and reptiles

Pet clothing

Novelty dog and cat items

Grooming supplies

Doggy diapers and male wraps

Litter boxes and much more

DAYS AND TIMES TO BRING YOUR GIFTS TO WRAP

Re-Tail Revisited will be happy to wrap your gifts. No reservation is required. They have lots of boxes, wrapping paper, and ribbons and bows to make your gifts look beautiful for your family and friends. Just bring in a reasonable donation, and then pick them up when the gifts are all wrapped and packaged. The donations of course help TCHS furry friends. It usually takes them about 20 minutes to wrap my gifts, and while they are wrapping, I'm filling out the tags that go on the gifts, and giving them my donation.

I want to add that if you want to do something new in 2022, make all of your animal-related purchases from Re-Tail Revisited, as every purchase supports TCHS.

The Re-Tail Revisited shop is open during the following days and hours:

Thursdays & Fridays: 2 pm to 6 pm

Saturdays: 2 pm - 5 pm (closed on holidays)

For more information, visit tricountyhumanesociety.org

