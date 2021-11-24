12 Super Awkward Things About MN Winter

Winter is pretty much synonymous with Minnesota. I lived in Florida for two years starting when I turned 9 years old. I remember people constantly asking me if we lived in igloos. While it did make me laugh, I realized that there are people who think it's never warm in Minnesota. They also think everyone from Minnesota enjoys the cold and the snow. That's not always the case. In fact, winter can be awkward, even for us Minnesotans who are used to it. Here are 10 awkward things about Minnesota winter.

When you're stopped at a stop sign or stop light...and your car won't accelerate. This is the worst.

When you have to use your credit card as your ice scrapper because you're an unprepared human. Even worse if your credit card breaks...like your soul wants to.

Not knowing where to park because you can't see the lines, and then it melts before you can move your car. You feel like such a fool.

When a giant snow booger falls off in someone's driveway. What do you do?

Getting caught kicking someone else's snow booger off of their car. Sometimes we can't help it.

Not realizing that you're way more aggressively dressed for the cold than everyone else. My mom always said 'staying warm isn't a fashion contest'. But, there's a line.

When your hands are so dry they're like sandpaper. Please don't shake my hand. Please, for the love, don't shake my hand.

Leaving an unopened pop can in your car overnight. Oh, sweet niblets. This is just a nightmare.

Falling on ice in front of everyone. Yes, it hurt. Yes, I'm crying...but, I don't want you to see me like this. I'm a tough Minnesotan.

When you get fuzz in your mouth from your winter gear and you're trying to deal with it in front of someone. Just pretend I don't exist.

When your tongue goes numb from the cold and you're trying to talk to someone. No, I didn't just have a stroke. It's called 'winter'.

Literally, breathing outside after you've had anything with mint. It'll make you feel like your throat got ripped out of your neck while someone punched you in the face with a bag of ice.

