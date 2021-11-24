Sliced Pizza In St. Joseph Selling Restaurant Equipment

Sliced Pizza & Grill in downtown St. Joseph announced on their Facebook page they'd be closing their doors for good on November 28.

Since that announcement was made on November 18, the pizza place has been posting furniture and other restaurant equipment for sale.

Items they're trying to get rid of include a glass cooler, tables, and benches, pizza warmers, a computer system for orders, food storage wracks, commercial double door fridge, topping station/counter, pizza dough roller, large mixer, and more.

The large pizza oven is selling for $20,000 or best offer.





If you're interested in purchasing any of the restaurant's equipment you're asked to contact Mary for pricing. Her email is mkuebelbeck@gmail.com.

Sliced Pizza changed ownership in February of 2017 after being open for one year.

If you're interested in enjoying Sliced Pizza before it closes for good, you can check out their final days/hours of operation on their Facebook page.

