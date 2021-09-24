Harvest Festival Kicks Off Saturday In Maple Grove

If you're in the mood to celebrate the fall season this weekend, you may want to head to Maple Grove.

The Woods Gifts is celebrating their Harvest Festival event on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event North Star Donut Truck will be serving up some delicious sweet treats, Hap the Bear will be on hand and there will be a petting zoo starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The petting zoo will feature snakes, bunnies and in year's past they even had a llama.

The store encourages you to browse through their shop and check out all of their fall décor while you're out and about. They sell a variety of local Minnesota products, gourmet foods, candles, home décor and bath and body products. They're currently running a special of 25 percent off their candle fragrances of the month.

According to the official Facebook event page, "it's a fun time for the whole family!"

Harvest Festival is free and open to the public. The shop is located at 15825 95th Avenue North in Maple Grove. They've got a second location in Woodbury.

If you'd like more details you can give the store a call at 763-416-9663.

